CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Corpus Christi Independent School District's Class of 2020 Frequently Asked Questions, the district has tentatively scheduled alternate graduation dates for six of its high schools.

Due to school closures during the coronavirus pandemic, regularly scheduled graduation ceremonies had to get pushed back. The district posted their Class of 2020 FAQs online and are keeping it updated as more information becomes available.

As of Monday, April 6, the district is looking at July 23-24 for graduation ceremonies for its six traditional high schools. They are still working to schedule dates for their Branch, Collegiate and Coles campuses.

These dates are tentative, and any changes will be reflected on their FAQ page. Of course, 3News will keep you updated as well.

