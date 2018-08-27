Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Candidates vying for a seat on the Corpus Christi Independent School District Board of Trustees took part in a drawing Monday to see where they will be placed on the ballot.

Candidates drew numbers to determine the order in which their names will be listed. Eight candidates in all will be on the ballot come Nov. 6 for the CCISD school board.

Along with the Board of Trustees positions on the ballot, voters will also vote on a $210 million bond for a new Mary Carroll High School campus.

