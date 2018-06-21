Officials with the Corpus Christi Independent School District announced a major change this week. School board president and trustee Tony Elizondo, is resigning from his seat.

The move comes as Elizondo moves out of state for a new job. Officials with the board sent their thanks and well wished to the former president, especially for his leadership and dedication.

They are currently working to find a replacement for Elizondo but have not announced any potential candidates or timeline to fill the seat.

