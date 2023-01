The accident is still under investigation, but officers told 3NEWS that the vehicle was at fault, not the school bus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A CCISD school bus was involved in a car accident Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kostoryz Road and Tiger Lane.

CCPD told 3NEWS that one juvenile sustained minor injuries and was transported to be treated as a precaution.