Three elementary schools in Corpus Christi Independent School District were named Tuesday for their high achievement and student success.

Barnes Elementary, Early Childhood Development Center, and Windsor Park Elementary were named to the 2017-2018 Educational Results Partnership honor roll.

The program is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts to improve student outcomes, including college readiness.

CCISD is one of seven public school districts in Texas to be recognized.

