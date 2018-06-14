The Corpus Christi Independent School District announced Thursday that scores from the students STAAR tests are available.

Scores include grades third through eighth and high school students who tested in the spring.

Parents can go to TexasAssessment.com to get results. They will need their student's name, Social Security number and date of birth. Parents can also view the campus, district and state results as well.

For more information, visit the CCISD website here or call 361-844-0396.

