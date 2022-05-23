Going beyond the grade: South Texas 6th grader to compete at national level

Math isn’t the easiest subject, but Ayush Mallick makes it look easy. He recently placed 4th in a state math league competition and is now heading to nationals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ayush Mallick is a 6th grade student at Baker Middle School. Just like any other kid his age, he has hobbies.

“He also likes to code and design games,” said Ayush’s mom Leena Mallick.

All those hobbies share one thing in common, requiring Ayush to put his favorite subject to use.

“My favorite subject is math, but not my favorite class,” said Ayush.

Ayush has always liked problem solving.

“I like solving puzzles and stuff and I’m kind of good of it, so I’ve always liked math because of that,” said Ayush.

His love for math and hard work led him to place 4th in a state competition. Now, he’ll be taking his skills to a national competition happening next month in College Station.

“It’s a math competition with four rounds,” said Ayush.

His competitive mathlete drive really took off in 3rd grade.

“I was kind of like pretty good at math in 3rd grade so I thought I should try a competition to see how well I can do,” said Ayush.

He didn't stop there and took his talent and love for the subject outside the classroom.

“This is something he took upon himself to do. A challenge that wasn’t part of his regular curriculum, but he wanted to go beyond what we do here at Baker and actually excel at the state and now at the national level,” said Baker Middle School Principal John Dobbins.

While most students are eagerly awaiting that last bell of the school year, Ayush will be busy putting pencil to paper and eyes on the prize.

“I practice every day I practice different math problems and do all the different tests,” said Ayush.