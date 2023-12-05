CCISD students learn about robotic surgery at Corpus Christi Medical Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 50 CCISD students were at Corpus Christi Medical Center learning about robotic surgery.
CCMC Director of Robotic Surgery Dr. Michael Ewing taught students about the role of robotic technology and minimally invasive surgery. Students even got to get their hands on the console that controls and maneuver the robot's multiple arms.
"We actually had the opportunity, which is pretty rare to have the robot brought in the non-ER environment where they could play with it, play games," he said. "It was a really educational experience and a fun time for the kids, so we're really excited."
Students got to also meet with surgeons and nurses, asking questions about schooling and the robot's capabilities.
