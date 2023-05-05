CCISD students learn all about bull riding at PBR Youth Seminar

"When we made the agreement with Buc Days to come and do this as our finals y'know, that was part of the initiative, was engaging the community, engaging the youth."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bull riders will be competing at the PBR Velocity Tour Finals at the American Bank Center at 7 p.m.

But before the bull riders started getting ready to compete, they spent their morning teaching kids from the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

More than 200 kids from CCISD attended the youth seminar hosted by PBR Stars.

The students got to learn all about what it takes to be a professional bull rider, along with how the event is organized.

"When we made the agreement with Buc Days to come and do this as our finals you know, that was part of the initiative, was engaging the community, engaging the youth, engaging the families in the area and that's why we want this to be home," said PBR Velocity Manager Robert Simpson.