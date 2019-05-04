CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from all over Corpus Christi Independent School District showed how techy they could be Friday at the 2019 Tech 2 Learn Conference at the Harold T. Branch Academy.

Hundreds of students were at Friday's event either presenting or learning about different types of technology.

The 2019 Tech 2 Learn Conference was a way for students to learn about leadership and other skills like programming, coding, robotics, cyber defense, and digital art.

"In the job world there are certain skill sets that you have to have and technology is evolving. So it's really important that our students have a good technology skill set. That they're able to program, code, be creative, be collaborative, all of that is what companies and businesses are looking for in students, said Cary Perales, director of instructional technology.

2019 is the third year the event has been held.