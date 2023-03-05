CCISD students treated to performance by Danza Folklórica De Zacatecas

Danza Folklórica De Zacatecas performed for students Wednesday, with the group having traveled around the world.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Zavala Elementary School were treated to a special performance Wednesday.

In fact, Wednesday was the group's first time in Corpus Christi. 3NEWS spoke with Mexican consulate Ivanna Mijares, who said it's important to share their culture.

"That's why we try as a consulate to bring people from Mexico and bring them here to share our culture with our same people, so we don't get lost in translation," she said.