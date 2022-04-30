CCISD had a Teacher Draft Day for the 2022-2023 school year

Educators who were not able to make the event are encouraged to submit a certified application online.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the NFL Draft ended earlier Saturday afternoon, Corpus Christi Independent School District had a draft of their own for teachers!

The district was excited for their first round of draft picks for new teachers for the 2022-2023 school year as they hosted an NFL Draft themed job fair. In order to fill critical teaching vacancies, Chief Human Resources Officer Debbie Cruz knows job fairs like these are sure to grab the attention of educators.

This event is extra special to Julia Smith, a hopeful candidate who has been teaching for 23 years, because she wanted a change of pace in her career. "I prayed to be led to the perfect position, and as I'm walking around, I found a wonderful team that I feel is the right path for me," said Smith.

Finding educators who recognize the resiliency and stamina it takes to educate children is crucial when searching for the "right" teacher. Meadowbrook Elementary School Principal Dr. Latricia Johnson discussed three mantras for teachers to live by, "Be flexible, coachable, and don't take anything personal. A lot of times I receive a lot of teachers each year that come forward and they're so ready to teach."

Mary Carroll High School Principal Robert Arredondo told 3NEWS, "Our students need you. Our students need our teachers to bring them along. It's been great the past several months being fully face to face. Our students are engaged, their teachers are getting that excitement back, so it's a wonderful time."

Candidates like Smith are ready to meet the needs of the district by guiding the students to the finish line successfully. She had some advice for others pursuing education as well, "As long as you keep making connections and building relationships with students, you can get through anything."

Good luck to all of the candidates who joined the job fair Saturday! If you weren't able to make it, Cruz said you are welcome to submit your certified application at ccisd.us

The district is still trying to fill vacancies throughout the summer, so keep a look out for job fairs coming up in June.

