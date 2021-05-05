CCISD teacher raising money to expand classroom library

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Throughout the pandemic, teachers gone above and beyond for their students.
One teacher at the Corpus Christi Independent School District is raising money to expand her "Library for Littles."
According to Whitney Copeland, who teaches at Metro Elementary School of Design, students are limited to the number of books they can borrow from the classroom due to pandemic protocols. The books must be sanitized and quarantined after they are returned. Copeland says this doesn't leave many books for other students to choose from.
Copeland is currently accepting donations until June 3 to purchase more books for her classroom.
Copeland says the additional books will create more reading opportunities for her students.
