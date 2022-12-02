CCISD teachers gifted with grant money to better benefit student curriculum

A spokesperson with CCISD said more than 10,000 students will benefit from the grant money.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas came a little early over at Kostoryz Elementary as educators were surprised with some well deserved grant money.

The money is courtesy of the Corpus Christi Education Foundation. Friday's checks were passed out to five teachers. Kostoryz Elementary Principal Stevie-Rae Garcia said that the money awarded Friday will help educators supply their creative programs.

"The ones that were received today will go to our reading curriculum to help with our reading and bring their love for reading alive," she said. "So we have a lot of money going towards more mentors to help support read-out-louds and get the kids excited for reading."

Teachers across CCISD are invited to write applications for the grants. The applications are also anonymous. A spokesperson with CCISD said more than 10,000 students will benefit from the grant money.

