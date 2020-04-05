CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now community members here in Corpus Christi are rallying together to help a local business owner as her restaurant has been burglarized. Not once, but three times within the past few weeks.

Saturday morning Sandra Zimmerman arrived at her restaurant, Sandi’s Diner, located on Ayers St. near Santa Fe per usual.

She found that her door had been pushed in with a broomstick handle. After alerting police, Zimmerman posted on Facebook letting the community know what had happened overnight, and the response she received is enough to keep her smiling.



“Every single time this is has happened, my customers make sure that I make the money for the day. And make sure they give me extra money to help pay for the bills. People are handing me 100s and 50s and saying, 'here Sandy, I’m sorry for your loss'. Corpus Christi loves me and I have so much appreciation,” said Sandi Zimmerman.



Zimmerman says this is just another example of how the community in Corpus Christi is there to help through some of the most difficult circumstances.

