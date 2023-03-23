CCISD thank community partners with special event

The 15th Annual Partners in Education Awards is an opportunity to recognize individuals, corporations and local businesses that go the extra mile for the district.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is hosted the 15th Annual Partners in Education Awards at the Ortiz Center.

School officials said it's an opportunity to recognize individuals, corporations and local businesses that go the extra mile to provide for the district.

CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez spoke with 3NEWS about the importance of the event.

"Our partners in education, of course, are involved across the entire CCISD doing so many great things. These are organizations that go above and beyond your normal volunteering, and so this is our opportunity to recognize those partnerships," he said.

Hernandez said the district partners usually donate their time in person through career days.

