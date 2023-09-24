CCISD to host "College Night Expo" on Sept.26

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District will be hosting their yearly "College Night Expo."
The event is for high school students to explore their future options in higher education. There will be a special admission and a financial aid presentation.
Representatives from nearly 60 colleges and universities will be on site to answer any questions for parents or students. Students will have the chance to learn about admissions, financial aid, housing, scholarships and more.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and will run until 8 p.m.
The event will be hosted at Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's when the next Starlink satellites will be visible over Corpus Christi
- District attorney Mark Gonzalez resigns to run for US Senate against Ted Cruz
- Corpus Christi municipal court says more than 53,000 people have active warrants for misdemeanor violations
- Jose 'JJ' Falcon dies of bone cancer
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.