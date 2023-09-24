CCISD to host "College Night Expo" on Sept.26

Students will have the chance to learn about admissions, financial aid, housing, scholarships and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District will be hosting their yearly "College Night Expo."

The event is for high school students to explore their future options in higher education. There will be a special admission and a financial aid presentation.

Representatives from nearly 60 colleges and universities will be on site to answer any questions for parents or students. Students will have the chance to learn about admissions, financial aid, housing, scholarships and more.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and will run until 8 p.m.

The event will be hosted at Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!