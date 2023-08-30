CCISD to host annual K.E.Y.S. Walk

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District will host its annual K.E.Y.S. Walk on Sept. 9. It will kick off with a rally at 9 a.m. at Moody High School.
The walk will target students in the district who are not showing up for class or have dropped out.
Volunteers will visit the homes of students in hopes of getting them back on track for success by reconnecting them with educational opportunities.
The event coincides with the 2023 Attendance Awareness Campaign that is aimed at promoting good attendance and reducing absences.
If you would like to volunteer for the walk to get students back in class or want more information, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Jose 'JJ' Falcon dies of bone cancer
- Funeral services announced for last Coastal Bend Pearl Harbor survivor Capt. Robert 'Bob' Batterson
- Body of missing pastor Phillip Loveday found in truck
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- Mathis resident claims $1 million Powerball prize
- Here's what that strange 'cloud' was in the night sky in South Texas
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.