CCISD to host annual K.E.Y.S. Walk

The goal of the walk isto reach students that have not been present at school.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District will host its annual K.E.Y.S. Walk on Sept. 9. It will kick off with a rally at 9 a.m. at Moody High School.

The walk will target students in the district who are not showing up for class or have dropped out.

Volunteers will visit the homes of students in hopes of getting them back on track for success by reconnecting them with educational opportunities.

The event coincides with the 2023 Attendance Awareness Campaign that is aimed at promoting good attendance and reducing absences. 

If you would like to volunteer for the walk to get students back in class or want more information, click here.

    

