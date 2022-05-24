CCISD to increase school security measures on area campuses

The new Carrol High School campus is being built with hurricane proof glass near the main entrance.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Chief of the Corpus Christi Independent School District Police said enhanced security measures will be implemented to prevent the kind of violence that occurred in Uvalde, Texas.

CCISD has been taking a proactive stance since the days of the Sandy Hook and Columbine school shootings some ten years ago. As a result, all of the schools, both old and new have had upgrades to keep violence from entering school campuses.

Kirby Warnke, who is Chief of CCISD Police, said that the new Carrol High School campus is being built with hurricane proof glass near the main entrance. Additionally, the new campus will have locked doors that will prevent any unauthorized entry to the main building where classes are being conducted.

"We've been putting these in since before 2014. Our bond 2018 allowed us to retrofit every one of our campuses to put vestibules so all of our campuses have vestibules," Warnke said. "Our new construction all have vestibules. And they basically add an extra layer of protection to ensure that danger on the outside doesn't spill into our campuses."

Warnke said residents can see examples of the retrofitting at Ray and King High Schools.

