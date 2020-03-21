CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Curbside food service for kids 18 and under in the Corpus Christi Independent School District will continue on Monday, March 23.

The curbside delivery will now include breakfast, plus they've expanded the service with 11 more locations.

The to-go meals will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday. Meals will be available while supplies last.

According to school officials, one middle school and 10 elementary school sites have been added to the list. Officials would like to remind everyone that it is not necessary for a recipient to be a student of the school.

Adults may not pick up meals for children who are not present either, school officials say.

Here is the full list of locations for curbside food service from CCISD (please pull up to the front office area):

Mary Carroll High School, 5301 Weber Road

David Crockett Elementary School, 2625 Belton Street

George Evans Elementary School, 1315 Comanche Street

Rafael Galvan Elementary School, 3126 Masterson Drive

Paul R. Haas Middle School, 6630 McArdle Road

Gloria Hicks Elementary School, 3602 McArdle Road

Richard King High School, 5225 Gollihar Road

Blanche Moore Elementary School, 6121 Durant Drive

Roy Miller High School, 1 Battlin Buc Blvd.

Foy H. Moody High School, 1818 Trojan Drive

Oak Park Elementary School, 3801 Leopard Street

W.B. Ray High School, 1002 Texan Trail

Rose Shaw Elementary School, 2920 Soledad Street

William B. Travis Elementary School, 3210 Churchill Drive

Veterans Memorial High School, 3750 Cimarron Blvd.

Windsor Park Elementary School, 4525 South Alameda Street

Lorenzo de Zavala Elementary School, 3125 Ruth Street

