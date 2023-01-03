CCISD upgrades bilingual program to better serve area students

The upgraded program will "fully staff" 19 area campuses with certified bilingual teachers, starting in the 2023-2024 school year, said a statement from CCISD.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District let parents know Thursday that there will be changes coming to the district's bilingual program starting in August.

The upgraded program will "fully staff" 19 area campuses with certified bilingual teachers, starting in the 2023-2024 school year, said a statement from CCISD.

President of the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers Nancy Vera said the state of Texas is especially short on bilingual teachers.

Here is a list of elementary schools in CCISD that will have the bilingual program, according to the statement:

Allen, Berlanga, CalkWilson, Cullen Place, Dawson, ECDC, Galvan, Garcia, Gibson, Hicks, Los Encinos, Metro E, Mireles, Moore, Oak Park, Shaw, Smith, Windsor Park, and Zavala.

CCISD Director of Special Programs Zonia Lopez said the shortage of bilingual teachers is very visible in classrooms.

"We have 89 classrooms currently that are not staffed with a bilingual teacher, that these students are not being served by a bilingual teacher," Lopez said.

Vera said that possible language barriers could result in some students transferring to other schools.

"Maybe if the parents are probably also Spanish speaking and may not have the means to tend to their child if need be," Vera said.

However, CCISD said that if a student needs to transfer -- it won't be more than a few miles from where they were going to be before.

"Campuses are within the vicinity. They're neighborhood campuses," Lopez said.

CCISD told 3NEWS that they understand that many of their students have siblings -- and want to try and keep families together.

While the education model is new to CCISD -- it's something that is being done across Texas.

"Northside in San Antonio, Waco ISD, Humble ISD, Bastrop, Aleaf ISD, Austin ISD. Many different models with centralized programs to provide the required bilingual education," Lopez said.