Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is set to make some big changes in the future after the school board approved Wednesday a more than $200 million bond proposal.

Bond 2018 will allow for a new Carroll High School to be built on the southside of Corpus Christi. The building will be enclosed and will hold up to 2,400 students.

Several middle schools will also receive renovated locker rooms and new gymnasiums with a focus on increasing safety and security across all the campuses.

"These beautiful schools have really changed the landscape of Corpus Christi," CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez said. "Very top quality facilities for our parents and our kids and our teachers, and that's what they're looking for."

The bond will also include money for mobile computer labs and updated library technology across the entire district.

Hernandez said the district is ready to answer any questions the community may have ahead of election day, which takes place Nov. 6.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII