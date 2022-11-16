CCISD's 'Caring Corner' brings out winter wear to keep students warm

Mariah Iyescas and her volunteers with Caring Corner said appointments aren't needed and families in the district are able to come in and fill out a short form.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With colder temperatures blowing in this week, the need to stay layered up is even more apparent.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District is doing their part to help families in need with their Caring Corner. That's where they are offering free coats and jeans to students in need.

"This weather kind of caught us unexpectedly, so a list of families aren't prepared for this weather, and lets just be real, its very expensive to buy winter item clothing, shoes, sweaters and pants," said Mariah Iyescas with the Caring Corner.

Iyescas and her volunteers work hard to make sure that donations are collected and then organized for those who stop by.

"Since that time we have serviced over 700 families of CCISD and the numbers keep coming, and that's great! We want to give it away. The clothes do no good on the shelves," she said.

Iyescas said appointments aren't needed and families in the district are able to come in fill out a short form, and then pick out a limited amount of clothes.

"At CCISD we realize that can be a barrier to some of our students for coming to school or being comfortable at school to begin with," she said. "So we want to be able to offer them those free winter items as well, so they are nice and warm during the school day."

Because the need is there, Iyescas is asking residents who are interested in donating to contact her. They are especially in need of coats and sweaters this winter.

