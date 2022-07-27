CCISD's 'Caring Corner' helps prepare students for the upcoming school year

The items collected were part of a huge community effort. Plato's Closet and schools around the Coastal Bend have held clothing drives to make the event possible.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District held their 'Caring Corner" event on Wednesday for all students, family and staff.

The event allows the district to pick out free items they may need such as clothes, hygiene items, shoes and more.

All the items collected were part of a huge community effort. Plato's Closet and schools around the Coastal Bend have held clothing drives to make the event possible.

Officials with CCISD said they know how crucial it is for students to return to school with peace of mind and confidence to take on the new year.

"We understand here if basic needs aren't met a student cant be successful in the classroom," said Maria Lyescas, mental health specialist with CCISD.

If residents didn't make it to the event on Wednesday, they will have another opportunity on Thursday. The event will take place at the Lozano Instructional Services Center on Hudson Street. Operations will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

