CCPD: 19-year-old charged with murder after shooting on Saratoga

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 19-year-old has been charged with murder after a shooting Wednesday night left one man dead.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department said they were called to the 2100 block of Saratoga Blvd. just after 7 p.m. on March 17 for a robbery call.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Jordan Scott, 19, standing outside of a vehicle. Inside the vehicle was a 21-year-old man who had been shot to death.

Detectives with CCPD's Criminal Investigation Division quickly responded and learned the shooting was not a random act of violence and the two men knew each other, officials said.

Scott was charged with murder and was taken to the City Detention Center for booking, officials said.

This is still an active investigation. If you have any information about this crime, detectives ask that you call 361-886-2840, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

