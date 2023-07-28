CCPD arrest four suspects in connection to shooting on Bluebonnet Drive near Agnes Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called to the 3500 block of Bluebonnet Drive around 6 p.m. Friday in regards to a shooting.
CCPD said that when the arrived at the residence, they found a person with a gunshot wound and quickly provided medical aid.
Police said the individual was then taken to a hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.
CCPD PIO Jennifer Collier said officers were able to detain the suspects.
"Officers located a suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop where three suspects were immediately detained and a fourth suspect fled on foot," he said.
Although this is an early active investigation, CCPD said they know that it was not a random act of violence, and that everyone involved knew each other.
