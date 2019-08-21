CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — SWAT officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called out to a home on Misty drive Tuesday night to arrest the person accused in the shooting death of a 21-year old woman back on August 15th.

Officers serving a warrant, took an 18-year old man into custody just after 10:00 p.m. from a house on the 1800 block of Misty Drive.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, 21-year-old Jasmine Ozuna and a passenger were driving along Moody and Misty drives at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when they heard gunshots and sped away. By the time they got to Trojan and Greenwood, Ozuna noticed she was in pain and realized she had been shot.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and rushed Ozuna to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital where she later died.

Police say the investigation into a motive behind the shooting is ongoing. The man's identity has not been released.