CCPD arrest man who hit a police car after being found asleep in his car twice

The driver faces several charges, including evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department spent part of Monday afternoon trying to catch a sleepy driver.

Officers spotted a man sleeping in his car and when they approached him, the driver took off -- hitting an unoccupied police car.

Although officers decided not to pursue the vehicle, they later spotted the same driver, who was once again asleep in his car.

When he took off, this time, police decided to follow him.

Although the driver refused to stop, he kept his speed to around 20 mph. Spikes strips were eventually used at the 600 Block of 10th Street.

There was also some concern from people who though they heard gunfire at one point.

"We didn't monitor anything that indicated any type of gunfire going on with the car," said CCPD Sr. Ofc. Travis Pace. "With deflated tires, hitting curbs, stuff like that, so, it's very easily mistakable with gunfire."

The driver faces multiple charges, including evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm.

