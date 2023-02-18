CCPD arrests substitute teacher for inappropriate relationship with a student

22-year old Anthony Schultz has been booked into the Corpus Christi Detention Center on a $600,000 bond.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A substitute teacher has been arrested for having an improper relationship with a student, Corpus Christi Police Department officials said.

The Corpus Christi Police Department was notified Friday afternoon, February 17, of an investigation being conducted by school administrators in the 4000 block of Wildcat that reference to a substitute teacher having an inappropriate relationship with a student off campus.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery Homicide began to investigate the incident. A warrant of arrest was later secured for Anthony Schultz.

Anthony Schultz, 22, is charged with solicitation of prostitution, improper relationship with a student, and sexual assault of a minor.

Schultz was placed into custody and booked into the City Detention Center. His bond sits at $600,000.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Corpus Christi Police Robbery & Homicide Detectives at (361) 886-2840. Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

