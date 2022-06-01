CCPD arrests woman for 'terroristic threats' after calls of potential school shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers quickly responded to reports of a potential school shooting at West Oso Elementary School.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that no shooting took place, according to a social media post from the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Officers were able to find an address associated with the caller. Officers went to the area of 4200 Dryer Circle and arrested a 57-year-old female suspect for "terroristic threats", according to the post.
CCPD warns residents that threats against public safety are not taken lightly and offenders will be charged "to the fullest extent of the law."
