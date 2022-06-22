CCPD ask for public's help in identifying bank robber

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are continuing the search for the person who robbed a Corpus Christi Bank last week.
Photos show a hooded man robbing the the PlainsCapital Bank on South Port. The robbery took place last Wednesday around 4 p.m.
Officers said the man showed the bank teller a note demanding cash. They believe that he is in his 40's and said he has tattoos on his right hand.
There is no word on how much money the robber was able to get away with. If residents know any information they are encouraged to call the police.
