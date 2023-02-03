x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

CCPD ask for public's help in locating missing person

39-year-old Patrick Harris was last seen in the area of Airline Road and Williams Drive on or around Dec. 23., according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Credit: CCPD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking for the public's help in searching for 39-year-old Patrick Harris. 

Harris was reported missing on Jan. 20, 2023.

He was last seen in the area of Airline Road and Williams Drive on or around Dec. 23., according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Harris is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing around 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Corpus Christi police encourage residents who have any information to contact them at (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600.

More Videos

In Other News

Let's Glow event looks to inspire students

Before You Leave, Check This Out