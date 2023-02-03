CCPD ask for public's help in locating missing person

39-year-old Patrick Harris was last seen in the area of Airline Road and Williams Drive on or around Dec. 23., according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking for the public's help in searching for 39-year-old Patrick Harris.

Harris was reported missing on Jan. 20, 2023.

He was last seen in the area of Airline Road and Williams Drive on or around Dec. 23., according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Harris is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing around 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.