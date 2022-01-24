CCPD ask for public's help in solving cold case from 2017

It has been five years since the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Andre Fuqua and investigators are still searching for answers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Authorities are seeking the public's help in a cold case that still has no answer to who committed the crime.

Fuqua was an avid runner and graduate from Flour Bluff High School who was discovered along I-37 near Violet Road back in 2017. His vehicle was flipped over and riddled with bullet holes. Fuqua died as a result of his injuries.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department Lt. Michael Pena, all he wants is for justice to be served and the family to be brought some peace of mind.

"We want the family to have closure, We want the offender to be brought to justice," Pena said. "I can't imagine what the family has been going through these past several years. Knowing they have lost a loved one and someone is out there that committed this crime, not being held accountable."

Residents are encouraged to call CCPD at 361-886-2600 if they have any information regarding the case.

