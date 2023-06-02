CCPD ask public to keep a lookout for wanted man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking that residents keep an eye out for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Jason Lazo is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Lazo is described as a 42-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 7 inches and weighs around 210 pounds, and has multiple tattoos.
He also has an extensive history and is considered armed and dangerous. If residents have any information regarding his whereabouts, they are encouraged to call the police.
