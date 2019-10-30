CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking to the public for help finding a murder suspect on the run.

It was around 3:30 a.m. Sept. 9 when officers were called to a shooting near Sherman and Stafford streets. There they found 36-year-old Jason Herrera suffering from serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the person responsible for the shooting was never found. They are asking that anybody with information about the crime contact them at 361-886-2840.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: