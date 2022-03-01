CCPD asks for public's help in locating missing person

According to information from the CCPD blotter page, 21-year-old Michael Harding was reported missing on Jan. 29, 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department officials would like help from the public to locate a missing person.

He was last heard from on Dec. 10, 2021.

Harding is around 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If residents have any information they are encouraged to contact CCPD by calling 361-886-2840.

