Corpus Christi (KIII News) — With just five weeks until graduation, the next batch of Corpus Christi Police Department officers were getting some real-life experience Friday -- using pepper spray.

A total of 25 cadets, 7 women, and 18 men, were pepper sprayed on Friday as part of their training. They get to experience the Taser next week.

Kiii News Photojournalist Preston West was there for the training exercise Friday and came back with the details.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII