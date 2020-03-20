CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is changing its operations as efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic ramp up.

Over the next two weeks, CCPD will be limiting their contact with the public.

Police want to assure everyone that this does not mean they will lessen any of their services. According to the Chief Mike Markle, calls about minor crimes or crimes that are not in progress will be handled over the phone or with an online report.

Walk-ins to the police department will be minimized to prevent any unnecessary contact. Phones and admission will be available for those with a need, and as for filing a police report, that will only be available online or over the phone.

Officers will still remain out in the city and responding to the most serious calls for service, like when a person's property or life is at risk. Arrests will also still be made.

"Your officers will be out in the field. They'll be highly visible," Markle said. "They'll be proactive, but they're going to be concentrating on these next two weeks of social distancing and maintaining the new orders put out by the governor."

