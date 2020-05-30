CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has responded as residents of the community are coming together for peaceful gatherings in Downtown Corpus Christi in honor of George Floyd.

CCPD Chief Mike Markel has issued this statement:

"Due to a recent contentious incident resulting in a deadly contact between a Major City Police Department and one of its citizens, George Floyd, the Police Profession has come under increased scrutiny. Based on this incident, I believe the increased attention on Police interaction with citizens is well warranted.

I want to take a moment to impress upon you the great effort made by the Corpus Christi Police Department to improve citizen interaction by continually updating processes, equipment, and most importantly maintaining a culture of respect for human life.

The Corpus Christi Police Department works tirelessly to build and maintain trust and quality relationships within our community. Although this incident did not occur locally, we understand the actions of a few officers can harm the longstanding relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

Maintaining an open and honest relationship with those we serve is the cornerstone of our success as a professional police agency and a hallmark of this administration.

Treating you with respect and dignity is of the utmost importance to us and we are committed to maintaining the high level of service that you have come to expect."

CCPD Chief, Mike Markel says it is very important that he and his fellow police officers work to build a healthy and positive relationship with the citizens of the Coastal Bend.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: