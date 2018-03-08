CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — An accident along the southbound side of SH 286 (Crosstown Expressway) and westbound SH 358 (South Padre Island Drive) has prompted a ramp closure.

A City of Corpus Christi recycling truck rolled over, spilling a substance on the pavement. Police have closed the SH 358 westbound exit ramp that leads to SH 286 southbound.

The initial call said a driver was trapped inside, but the person was able to get out. There is no word on any injuries at this point.

First responders are on the scene cleaning up the oil and trying to move the wreckage out of the way. Please use caution if you are traveling in the area.

The cause of the accident is under investigation at this point.

