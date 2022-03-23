CCPD collects evidence from Wednesday's game room raid, arrests were made

Patrons at the club were given warning citations as part of CCPD's effort to warn operators of the consequences of illegal game room activity.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County District Attorney's Office was out in support of the Corpus Christi Police Departments Vice Unit during a raid at an area game room Wednesday.

According to the DA's Office, several arrests were made at Sweetwater Club off of the 4800 block of S Alameda St. Evidence from the game room was collected.

Angelica Hernandez with the DA's office said that stopping illegal game room activity can potentially limit other criminal acts.

"Game rooms are a breeding ground for a lot of other criminal activity," Hernandez said. "It's not just the gambling and the cash payout that are issues. It's other types of criminal activity that sometimes surrounds these."

Patrons at the club were given warning citations as part of CCPD's effort to warn operators of the consequences of illegal game room activity.

