CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community throughout the City of Corpus Christi, the Coastal Bend area, and law enforcement agencies have shown so much support for Officer Alan McCollum who was killed in the line of duty on Friday night.

The Corpus Christi Police Department has set up a location at their main police station, located at 321 John Sartain St, on the Water Street side for anyone who would like to pay their respects to Officer McCollum.

A police unit sits in front of the police station, with a big wreath on the front of the vehicle which reads "in memory of Alan McCollum".

Members of the community have already begun leaving stuffed animals, flowers, bouquets, and NFL memorabilia at the memorial located at the police station.

A card nestled in a bouquet of blue carnations is a card that reads "RIP Brother We love you! -B Shift"

A GoFundMe page has also been set-up by the family of Officer McCollum, and from amazing support from the community, family, and friends, the goal of raising $5,000 has been surpassed.

"These funds will directly benefit his family in this difficult time with final related needs, needs around the house, and all other unforeseen expenses. The world is a lesser place without our Brother in blue," stated organizers.

If you would like to donate to Officer Alan McCollum and his family, please visit their GoFundMe Page for more information.

