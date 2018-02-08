Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police are conducting a manhunt Thursday evening at Horne and Airport.

According to police, they received a call at 5:05 p.m. about a stolen vehicle. An officer spotted the car and was engaged in a short chase.

The suspect car ran into another vehicle and into a ditch at Mendoza and Columbia Street.

The victim inside the other car was okay, but the suspect took off on foot.

A police gang unit and K-9 units are searching around the Lulac Village Parks Apartments.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, 5'10, dark brown haircut and in his late teens.

