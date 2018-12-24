CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A total of 150 families received food baskets and toys on Christmas Eve thanks to the Corpus Christi Police Department and Coastal Bend families.

Photos of the Police Officers Christmas Angels event were posted to the CCPD Facebook page Monday.

PHOTOS: CCPD delivers food baskets, toys to 150 Coastal Bend families Photo courtesy: Corpus Christi Police Department Facebook

PHOTOS: CCPD delivers food baskets, toys to 150 Coastal Bend families

They said it was the 42nd year that Bob Corrigan organized the event. Corpus Christi police officers nominate families to receive the donated food baskets and toys.

