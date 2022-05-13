x
CCPD detectives ask for help identifying bank robbery suspect

The suspect robbed a local bank at around 6:00 p.m. and left with an undisclosed amount of money in an unknown direction.
Credit: CCPD Blotter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Detectives need help from the community to identify a suspect who robbed a local bank at around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening.

According to CCPD Blotter, officers were told by employees that a man entered the bank right before closing and passed a note to a teller demanding money. The teller complied and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money in an unknown direction.

The suspect can be seen here wearing a dark colored plaid shirt, large black hat, surgical mask, sunglasses, and dark colored pants. He was described as a Hispanic male aged 30 to 50, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing between 150 to 200 pounds.

Credit: CCPD Blotter

If you have any information about this crime and want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 888-tips (8477) or submit the information online at http://www.cctexas.com/crimestoppers. If the information you provide leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.

