CCPD detectives ask for help identifying bank robbery suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Detectives need help from the community to identify a suspect who robbed a local bank at around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening.
According to CCPD Blotter, officers were told by employees that a man entered the bank right before closing and passed a note to a teller demanding money. The teller complied and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money in an unknown direction.
The suspect can be seen here wearing a dark colored plaid shirt, large black hat, surgical mask, sunglasses, and dark colored pants. He was described as a Hispanic male aged 30 to 50, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing between 150 to 200 pounds.
If you have any information about this crime and want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 888-tips (8477) or submit the information online at http://www.cctexas.com/crimestoppers. If the information you provide leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Those outside of Corpus Christi city limits could be expected to pay for fire services
- Kingsville singer continues to prove she has 'Mucho Talento', advances in TV contest
- Flint Hills Corpus Christi East among refineries that polluted above federal limit on cancer-causing benzene last year, report found
- City of Corpus Christi ask the public to begin conserving water
- Area police departments navigate labor market shifts, retention and burnout
- Buc Days sees enhanced security, patrols as festivities begin
- Corpus Christi is the state's top Gulf Coast destination
- Dr. Timothy Fagen accepts position as chief medical examiner in Nueces County
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.