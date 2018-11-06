Corpus Christi Police Department detectives are searching for a wanted man who they say is also being sought as a witness in an upcoming murder trial.

CCPD officers are looking for Mike Ramos, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court. Detectives believe he has information about the murder of 52-year-old Mike "Mac" Ramos.

It is unclear what Ramos' relationship with the murder victim is.

"Mac" Ramos was fatally shot in July of 2017 outside an apartment complex on Brandywine Court.

36-year-old Jacob Nunez was arrested in the shooting. His trial is set to begin Monday, June 18.

Ramos stands about five-foot-seven and has short black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call police at 361-886-2600.

