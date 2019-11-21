CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to Ayers and SPID just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a motorcycle accident.

According to police, all lanes on Highway 358 from Kostoryz to the exchange are shut down. ‬

Officers are at the scene and are currently investigating. 3News is there and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

