Members of the Corpus Christi Police Department and Department of Public Safety troopers teamed up Wednesday with athletes for the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The event serves as symbolic way to kick off this year's Special Olympics Texas Summer Games in Arlington. Officers spend all year raising funds with events like Tip-a-Cop and their rib eating contest to help the athletes with Special Olympics Texas.

This year athletes from West Oso and Orange will represent South Texas in basketball events.

"The officers here have been raising funds for us all year long, and it culminates into this Torch Run," Director Alice Fulton-Garza said.

After Wednesday's run, police and the athletes took a little road trip and handed off the torch to the Alice Police Department. The torch will then make its way to Arlington, Texas, just in time for the opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics Texas Summer Games.

