CCPD, DPS ramping up patrols for Spring Break, warning drivers to obey traffic laws

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every year in the Coastal Bend, when Spring Break comes around, so to does heavy traffic.

"You get a bigger draw in Port Aransas and the Island," said Sergeant Nathan Brandley with the Department of Public Safety.

Since roads and beaches typically fill this time of year, the Corpus Christi Police Department and DPS said starting Friday, they will be ramping up their patrols to catch violators of the law. On Thursday, Brandley met with 3News to ask for cooperation from the public.

"Drive sober, obey the traffic laws, don't drive with a distraction in the car, and just adhere to the traffic laws on the roadway," Brandley said.

If you plan on hitting the beach, here are a few rules to keep in mind:

Do not take glass on the beach

The speed limit is 15 mph with all traffic laws applied.

Building fires is allowed but limited to a 3x3x3 size.

Dogs must be on a leash

You will need a beach permit.

Brandley said he wants people to have an enjoyable Spring Break, not one with tragedy or loss, so before heading out, think twice.