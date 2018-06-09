Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Baseball fans at Whataburger field got quite the shock Wednesday night when a man crashed his car into a wire gate in the parking lot of the right field.

Police say the man hit the wire gate sectioning off cars from the main road in front of the enterance to the field just 40 minutes after the game started.

The man was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated. He was taken to the city's detention center. Police say thankfully no one was injured and the game was not interrupted.

